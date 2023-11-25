FESCO shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown schedule for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, the power supply from Muzaffar Colony, Korian Road, al-Faisal and GIC feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, City, Salooni Jhal and Garh feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Lasoori and Din Pur feeders connected with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, City, Bashir Abad, Shalimar and Ramzan Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Pakka Anna feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Meeranwala and Bahaduray Wala feeders attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Raja Chokw, Ismail Road, Sadar Bazaar, Rasheed Abad and Saeed Abad feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station, Gaushala, Imam Bargah Road and F-Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dhandra and Muhammad Pura feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, GM Abad, Madina Abad and Shehbaz Pur feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Chiniot Road feeder connected with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Fateh Abad and Civil Line feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Waris Pura feeder linked with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Gulbehar Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Khawaja Garden feeder connected with 132-KV GIS grid station, Noor Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Fakhar Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Noor Shaheed and Ahmad Nagar feeders attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Gulistan Colony feeder connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Johar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad gridstation will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Scarp, Toba Road, Gohar International, Bashir Abad, Mureedwala, Mongi Road and Malari feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday (November 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from Dholanwal feeder attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pepsi, Susan Road, Rafhan and Koh-e-Noor City feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riaz-ul-Jannah, Mansooran, STS, Sitara Sapna, PMC, WASA, Bahaduray Wala, Industrial Estate-I, Fazal-e-Rabbi, Borewal Road, and Industrial Estate-IV feeders linked with 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on November 27.

Meanwhile, the power supply from FIEDMC feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate City FIEDMC-1 grid station, Tapal, Hyundai Nishat, Nishat Swits and Afridi feeders connected with 132-KV M-III Industrial Estate City FIEDMC-II grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while Hamdard-I, Green Avenue, Raza Town-I Chak No.204 and Zia Town feeders connected with 132-KV SPS grid station and Umar Garden feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

Likewise, the electricity supply from Usman-e-Ghani and Rehmat Town feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station will also remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 27, 2023.