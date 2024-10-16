FESCO signs MoU with private university

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and a private university have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for provision of 50 per cent concession in admission and tuition fee of employees and their children at the university for academic year 2024-2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and a private university have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for provision of 50 per cent concession in admission and tuition fee of employees and their children at the university for academic year 2024-2025.

According to the MoU, signed here on Wednesday, 50pc concession would be provided to all employees and their children for admission to Superior University Faisalabad and its Sargodha campus. FESCO Chief Executive Engr. Muhammad Aamir and Additional Registrar of the university signed the understanding.