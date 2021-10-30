UrduPoint.com

FESCO Spends Rs 213.409 Mln On 10 Feeders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed 10 feeders in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali with an estimated cost of Rs 213.409 million.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that three feeders were completed in Faisalabad, 3 in Jhang and 2 each in Sargodha and Mianwali.

Giving details, the FESCO Chief said that Rs 57.254 million were spent on a feeder in Barnala, Rs 5.401 million on Mureedwala feeder and Rs 12.321 million on a feeder near new Dry Port Faisalabad.

Similarly, Rs 16.104 million were spent on a feeder in Kariyana, Rs 3.217 million on Naseer Abad feeder and Rs 5.226 million on a feeder near Samandoana Rangpur Jhang.

Whereas, Rs 10.859 million were spent on a feeder near Eidgah and Rs 26.485 million on Jabbi feeder Sargodha while Jandanwala and Swance feeders were completed at a cost of Rs 60.846 million and Rs 15.696 million were spent on a feeder in Mianwali, he said.

The new feeders will help FESCO to save 19.273 kilowatt electricity, besides acceleratingthe process of issuance of new power supply connections, he added.

