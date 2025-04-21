FESCO Spends Rs349.9mn To Complete Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Construction Directorate has completed various development projects at a cost of over Rs 349.946 million across the region during the current month.
In the month of April, 65 villages were illuminated at a cost of more than Rs 114.493 million, while 7 HT projects were completed at a cost of Rs 145.518 million and 62 LT proposals were completed at a cost of Rs 89.935 million.
According to the details, during April, the FESCO Construction Directorate completed 62 LT proposals and 7 feeders in addition to lighting 65 new villages in eight districts of Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions-- Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Khushab st an estimated cost of Rs 349.946 million.
On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Aamer, under the supervision of PD Construction Ahmed Ali Shah, 23 LT proposals were completed in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 32.
928 million, 10 in Jhang at a cost of Rs 12.854 million, 17 in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 27.016 million, and 12 in Mianwali at a cost of Rs 17.137 million.
Similarly, 15 new villages were illuminated in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 23.208 million, 21 in Jhang at a cost of Rs 38.567 million, 15 in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 20.242 million, and 14 in Mianwali at a cost of Rs 32.476 million while 6 HT proposals were completed in Jhang at a cost of Rs 107.864 million and 1 HT proposal was completed in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 37.654 million.
Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr. Muhammad Aamer has directed the construction department to complete more ongoing schemes with the same spirit so that consumers across the region get maximum relief.
He said that timely completion of electrical development projects will improve FESCO's distribution.
