FESCO spent Rs 228.99mln to improve power supply system: CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hassan has said that Rs 228.998 million have been spent to improve power supply system, overcome fluctuation of voltage and electrify new localities.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CEO said that in Faisalabad district, 188 low-tension (LT) power projects had been completed with Rs 95.118 million, in Jhang 147 projects with Rs 70.438 million, in Sargodha 112 projects with Rs 55.964 million and in Mianwali circle 112 projects had been completed with Rs 7.478 million.

Similarly, the company has completed 27 new feeders with Rs 315.162 million including 10 feeders in Faisalabad with Rs 83.517 million, 11 in Jhang with Rs 154.862 million and six in Sargodha with Rs 76.783 million, he added.