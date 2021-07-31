FESCO staff alerted to deal with rainy days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad directed the FESCO staff to be alert round the clock to deal with emergent situation arising out due to rainy days.

He also directed the field staff to work under full safety policy while working on live lines and warned that no negligence and delinquency would be tolerated in this connection.

The FESCO Chief also appealed to the citizens to take all precautionary measures during rains as the slightest carelessness could lead to any major damage or mishap. He asked the electricity consumers to follow the instructions issued by FESCO strictly to avoid possible power outages during recent monsoon and rainy season.

He said that people should avoid touching the electricity-victim directly but they should separate the wire from him with a piece of wood or cotton cloth. The people should also advise and encourage their children to stay away from power lines, pole and other electricity installations while playing in the streets.

He said that high tension power lines could hit its prey from a large distance. Therefore, the people especially children should remain at least 100 feet away from high tension power lines especially during rain hours.

He said that construction or stall under high voltage power lines and transformers were strictly prohibited as it was not only an illegal act but it can also cause killing of precious human lives.

The people should also stay away when FESCO staff is working on live lines, he added.

He also advised the general public to avoid from touching electricity wires or switches with wet hands.

They should also avoid from spreading clothes on metal wires for drying but they should use plastic cord this purpose.

He also asked the cattle farmers to avoid tying their animals with electricity poles or under high intensity/light tensity lines as these items could cause any accident at any time during rainy days.

The consumers should also remove faults from electricity wiring in their houses. If they found joints in meter wires, they should immediate lodge a complaint in nearby FESCO subdivision so that this issue could be resolved on priority basis, he added.

The people should keep address and phone number of local FESCO Complaint Center and relevant Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in their homes while they can also contact Central Complaint Centers at FESCO Headquarters in case of emergency through landline telephone numbers 041-9220618and 041-9220290, WhatsApp No. 0345-1500413, Toll Free No. 0800-66554 and FESCO Emergencythrough 118 so that the electricity related issue could be resolved without any delay, he added.