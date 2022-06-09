FESCO staff asked to replace defective meters immediately

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmed on Thursday directed the FESCO officers and field staff to immediately replace defective meters across the region.

During an E-court here at FESCO Headquarters, he said that FESCO was utilizing all available resources to improve the distribution system in addition to resolving electricity related complaints on top priority basis.

He said that special steps had been taken to deal power pilferers with an iron hand and penalizing the corrupt elements of the company as well.

He said that 45 consumers filed their complaints during E-court arranged on Facebook and necessary directives were issued to redress the same without any delay.

Most of these complaints were relating to overloading of transformers, replacement of electricity poles and electricity meters as well as shortage of voltages and non-installation of new connections.

He said that FESCO officers and field staff were directed to immediately start work on replacement of defective and out-of-order electricity supply meters while the remaining issues would also be resolved amicably.

He said that monitoring cell of FESCO was working round the clock to resolve consumers' complaints, and people could contact this cell through toll-free numbers 0800-66554 and 118 to get their complaintslodged.

Superintending Engineers of all five circles of FESCO also attended the E-court online.

