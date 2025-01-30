FESCO Staff Completes Smart App-based Electronic Operations Training
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Field staff and complaint centers’ officials of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have completed smart app-based electronic operations training
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Field staff and complaint centers’ officials of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have completed smart app-based electronic operations training.
FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that FESCO’s IT Directorate in collaboration with PITC had arranged training sessions for field staff and complaint center personnel on the smart app "CCMS Plus" and Electronic Operations (EOPS) to utilize modern technology for timely resolution of electricity-related complaints of the consumers.
He said that Electronic Operations (EOPS) had been implemented across the FESCO region and the staff of customer care centers had been thoroughly trained to efficiently operate the Customer Complaint Management System (CCMS) and redress the complaints received through FESCO Smart App by using EOPS.
He said that Additional Director General (IT) FESCO Abdul Hai, along with his team conducted hands-on training for line superintendents, linemen, telephone attendants, clerks and other relevant staff.
During the training, the trainers explained the mode in details to forward the consumer’s complaint received at sub-division's customer care center to respective lineman via mobile and how the linemen by using the "Lineman App" will access the consumer's location through Google Maps/GPRS and resolve the complaint promptly.
He said that the CCMS Plus system would also enable the consumers to track the lineman who was assigned to resolve their complaints.
The trainer Abdul Hai said that implementation of latest technology would eliminate the traditional practice of registering complaints manually in operation offices in addition to ensuring a more digitalized and efficient resolution process for the consumers.
