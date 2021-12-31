FESCO staff directed to implement NEPRA Safety Code at grid stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :All safety measures should be ensured for practical implementation of NEPRA Safety Code at grid stations of FESCO region.

General Manager (Operations) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem during his visit to the 132-KV GIS city grid station here Thursday, said that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He further said that full compliance with the NEPRA Safety Code 2021 would be helpful to protect FESCO's valuable assets and precious lives of its employees as well as help in controlling environmental pollution.

He said the city grid station was the first gas insulated grid station of Faisalabad which was equipped with modern equipment and machinery to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

He said CCTV cameras and a separate gate for residential employees of grid stations would be installed very soon.

Later, he along with Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza inspected various parts of the gridstation, record room, control room, battery room and fire extinguishers and declared themsatisfactory.