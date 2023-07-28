FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-related complaints immediately on Ashura

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) General Manager Operation (GMO) Rana Muhammad Ayub has directed the FESCO staff to resolve electricity-related complaints immediate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) General Manager Operation (GMO) Rana Muhammad Ayub has directed the FESCO staff to resolve electricity-related complaints immediately to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Ashura Muharram-ul-Haraam.

Visiting Jhang Circle on Friday, the GMO reviewed the arrangements made for uninterrupted power supply especially on the routes of mourning processions.

He said that all Superintending Engineers, Deputy Director Technical, Executive Engineers and Sub Divisional Officers had been directed to remain present in their office on Ashura Day whereas the line staff would remain active in the field to resolve electricity related complaints and faults.

He directed Ashura-Security staff to remain in the field along with complete T&P whereas the subdivision staff would keep transformer-mounted trolleys ready for their immediate replacement in case of emergency.

Superintending Engineer Operation Jhang Circle Afzal Kathia briefed the GMO and said that field staff would remain alert near mourning processions and majalis on Ashura so that electricity-related complaints could be redressed immediately.

Chief Engineer Planning Faisal Marth, Superintending Engineer GSO Rao Muhammad Ali and others were also present on the occasion.