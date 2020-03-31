FESCO staff get face masks, sanitizers

On the direction of Fesco CEO Shafiqul Hasan, face masks, gloves, soaps and sanitizers were given away to the staff in order to save them from corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) : On the direction of Fesco CEO Shafiqul Hasan, face masks, gloves, soaps and sanitizers were given away to the staff in order to save them from corona virus pandemic.

FESCO sources said on Tuesday that face masks, gloves, soaps and sanitizers were provided to staff at all divisional and sub-divisional level.

He said that senior officers, Xens and SDOs have also been directed to pay surprise visits of complaint centers and field to ensure that Fesco officials were adopting corona preventive measures.