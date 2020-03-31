UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Staff Get Face Masks, Sanitizers

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:14 PM

FESCO staff get face masks, sanitizers

On the direction of Fesco CEO Shafiqul Hasan, face masks, gloves, soaps and sanitizers were given away to the staff in order to save them from corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) : On the direction of Fesco CEO Shafiqul Hasan, face masks, gloves, soaps and sanitizers were given away to the staff in order to save them from corona virus pandemic.

FESCO sources said on Tuesday that face masks, gloves, soaps and sanitizers were provided to staff at all divisional and sub-divisional level.

He said that senior officers, Xens and SDOs have also been directed to pay surprise visits of complaint centers and field to ensure that Fesco officials were adopting corona preventive measures.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Jang group publisher Mir Javedur Rehman passes awa ..

5 minutes ago

Al Ramz expands role as market maker in Nasdaq Dub ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$21.66 a barrel ..

15 minutes ago

Europe sends medical gear to Iran through first sa ..

43 seconds ago

RPO inspects corona preventive measures at SP Iqba ..

44 seconds ago

MOL Pakistan Donates PKR 3 Million for the Establi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.