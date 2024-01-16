Open Menu

FESCO Staff Ordered To Prevent Theft Of Transformers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FESCO staff ordered to prevent theft of transformers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has issued orders to the staff to be on alert at the company's installations in the region, especially for transformers.

He said that transformer thieves could take advantage of the darkness at night and heavy fog to steal transformers and other FESCO installations.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with FSCO staff for the prevention of transformer theft. Therefore, in the dark of the night, if they found any unauthorized persons near transformers, wires, poles or other FESCO installations in a suspicious condition or loading transformers and other equipment in an unrelated vehicle, immediately inform FESCO number 041-9220618, helpline 118 or police, he added.

He warned field officers and line staff to be diligent and careful during duties in the field and take measures to prevent theft of transformers and other installations.

In the light of these instructions, field staff has been mobilized across the region and transformers are being welded and monitoring teams patrolling day and night to prevent transformers theft, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Company Vehicle Alert FESCO

Recent Stories

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

1 hour ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

4 hours ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

5 hours ago
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

5 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

6 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

6 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan