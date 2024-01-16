FESCO Staff Ordered To Prevent Theft Of Transformers
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has issued orders to the staff to be on alert at the company's installations in the region, especially for transformers.
He said that transformer thieves could take advantage of the darkness at night and heavy fog to steal transformers and other FESCO installations.
He appealed to the public to cooperate with FSCO staff for the prevention of transformer theft. Therefore, in the dark of the night, if they found any unauthorized persons near transformers, wires, poles or other FESCO installations in a suspicious condition or loading transformers and other equipment in an unrelated vehicle, immediately inform FESCO number 041-9220618, helpline 118 or police, he added.
He warned field officers and line staff to be diligent and careful during duties in the field and take measures to prevent theft of transformers and other installations.
In the light of these instructions, field staff has been mobilized across the region and transformers are being welded and monitoring teams patrolling day and night to prevent transformers theft, he added.
