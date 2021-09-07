FESCO starts annual maintenance programme

UrduPoint.com

Tue 07th September 2021

All five circles of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have started annual maintenance program of the HT/LT lines to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 )

In a letter issued by Chief Engineer (Operation) FESCO Ghulam Farooq, the operation staff have been directed to carry out the comprehensive patrolling of all 11-KV feeders till 20th September and inform about the nature and location of discrepancies along with requirements of material for rectification of the same.

In this connection, special teams would be appointed to rectify the discrepancies including trimming of trees, removing faults of 11-KV jumpers, replacement of D-sets, damaged HT/LT poles, tilted HT/LT poles, X-Arms, 11-KV Disk, 11-KV Pin insulators, replacement of deteriorated conductors, replacement of off-size conductor, set right of loose sag, knee braces installation, maintenance of transformers, removal of hanging kites, threads and Panaflexs in FESCO region including its First Circle, Second Circle, Mianwali Circle, Sargodha Circle and Jhang Circle.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed would personally monitor the performance of patrolling teams on weekly basis while location wise (before & after) snaps of discrepancies would be prepared in the shape of booklets for submission of progress to the FESCO board of Directors (BODs).

The step would not only be helpful to ensure interrupted power supply but also a source for provision ofexcellent services to electricity consumers, FESCO spokesman said on Monday.

