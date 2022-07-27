Fesco starts installation of new transformers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has started work for installation of new transformers to strengthen the power distribution system in the region.

In this connection, a double capacity transformer had been installed at the 132 KV Khanuana Grid Station, the Fesco sources said.

Earlier, a power transformer of 10/13 MVA capacity was also installed on this grid station whichwas upgraded.