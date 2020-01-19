FESCO starts installing new meters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started installing electricity meters across the division.

A spokesman for the Company said here on Sunday that FESCO was facing severe shortage of single-phase meters.

It purchased more than 40,000 meters and started installing them.

He said that three-phase meters were already available with the company. All applicants would get single- and three-phase meters till Jan 30, 2020.

