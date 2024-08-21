FESCO starts issuing electricity bills carrying Rs14/unit relief

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and the Punjab government to provide relief to consumers in electricity bills for the month of August and September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and the Punjab government to provide relief to consumers in electricity bills for the month of August and September.

In the light of this agreement, measures have been started to provide relief of Rs.14 per unit to domestic consumers of the FESCO region in August and September electricity bills. The said relief will be given in the bills of consumers using 201 to 500 units.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, before the agreement, electricity bills for the month of August had been issued to 771,000 consumers between batches 1 to 11.

Now the corrected bills are being issued again to these consumers by adding the relief being provided by the Punjab government. The date of payment of bills has also been extended by seven days, so that consumers can pay their bills easily.

Similarly bills are being issued to the consumers of other batches after adding relief.

In this regard, Chief Executive Officer (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has issued special instructions to all circles.

He said that providing relief to consumers is the first priority of the government and FESCO.