FESCO starts load balancing campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) started load balancing campaign across its region to save its installations from burning.

FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that due to increase in temperature, FESCO was facing overloading at various feeders and grid stations which caused financial loss to the company by burning its important installations.

He said on special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Shafiqul Hasan, the company engineers completed load balancing drive in first circle-- Faisalabad,Sargodha and Mianwali.

He said that FESCO teams completed load balancing on 500 transformers of 100-KVA and 750 transformers of 200-KVA in second circle. Similarly, in Jhang circle, load balancing process was completed on 416 transformers of 100-KV and 800 transformers of 200-KVA.Chief Engineer Operation Umar Lodhi was supervising the campaign,he added.