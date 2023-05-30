FESCO starts office automation management courses

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has initiated office automation management courses for its staff, here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the FESCO said here that the courses comprising 5-day duration are being held in collaboration with FESCO and WAPDA Engineering academy, aimed to groom hidden qualities of staff and improve their performance.

The courses included HCM, Information Technology, SAP, Safety & Inter Resource Planning.