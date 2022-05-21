FESCO starts registration of paperless complaints of consumers

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started the process of registration of paperless complaints for early solution of consumers' complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started the process of registration of paperless complaints for early solution of consumers' complaints.

FESCO General Manager Itrat Hussain said here Saturday the basic aim of paperless complaints was to redress the consumer's complaints on priority basis.

He further said that now consumers would be able to register their complaints via SMS on 8118 or by phone 118 from where their complaint would be immediately transferred to the concerned SDO who will be restricted to rectify it immediately.

He said this method would not only save the precious time of the consumers but also make it possible to resolve their grievances in minimum time. Similarly, they would not have to bother to visit FESCO offices.

He appealed to the consumers to use 8118 or 118 for registration of their electricity related complaints. These numbers are also being published on bills across the region, for the awareness of consumers, he added.