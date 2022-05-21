UrduPoint.com

FESCO Starts Registration Of Paperless Complaints Of Consumers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 09:14 PM

FESCO starts registration of paperless complaints of consumers

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started the process of registration of paperless complaints for early solution of consumers' complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started the process of registration of paperless complaints for early solution of consumers' complaints.

FESCO General Manager Itrat Hussain said here Saturday the basic aim of paperless complaints was to redress the consumer's complaints on priority basis.

He further said that now consumers would be able to register their complaints via SMS on 8118 or by phone 118 from where their complaint would be immediately transferred to the concerned SDO who will be restricted to rectify it immediately.

He said this method would not only save the precious time of the consumers but also make it possible to resolve their grievances in minimum time. Similarly, they would not have to bother to visit FESCO offices.

He appealed to the consumers to use 8118 or 118 for registration of their electricity related complaints. These numbers are also being published on bills across the region, for the awareness of consumers, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Visit SMS From FESCO

Recent Stories

First Int'l Education Conference concludes at Isla ..

First Int'l Education Conference concludes at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs ICT Police to produce ..

Islamabad High Court directs ICT Police to produce Shireen Mazari

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Bahawalpur assumes charge

Commissioner Bahawalpur assumes charge

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to i ..

Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to inspect relief activities

13 minutes ago
 FDA DG for taking action against violation of buil ..

FDA DG for taking action against violation of building laws in residential colon ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to highlight sham case, conviction agains ..

Pakistan to highlight sham case, conviction against Yaseen Malik at internationa ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.