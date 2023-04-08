Fesco starts tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) commenced tree plantation here on Saturday.

Superintending Engineer Operation Fesco Second Circle Faisalabad Ameer Khan inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a sapling in Circle Colony.

He said that trees were not only a major source of energy but these were also providing fruits and oxygen for human beings and animals.

Xen Nazimabad division Taufail Randhawa, Xen People's Colony division Syed Faheem Shahand Deputy Commercial Manager Waseem Asghar and others were also present.