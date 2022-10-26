FESCO starts tree trimming near HT/LT lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started annual maintenance programme and tree trimming campaign near HT/LT lines in all five circles of its region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that Chief Engineer Operations Nazar Muhammad Dubb issued special directions to the line staff of First Circle, Second Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle to carry out full patrolling on all 11-kV feeders immediately and identify the location and nature of defects on the lines. The line staff would also be bound to inform Chief Engineer Operations about the required necessary material for removal of faults.

The special teams constituted under annual maintenance programme would set the jumpers on 11-kV lines, PG connectors, X-arms and D-sets in addition to arranging the replacement of disc & pin insulators. These teams would also ensure trimming of trees along the lines besides correcting hotspots during night patrolling in Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar districts. These teams would also remove kites and flaxes hanging on 11-kV lines, he added.