UrduPoint.com

FESCO Starts Tree Trimming Near HT/LT Lines

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FESCO starts tree trimming near HT/LT lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started annual maintenance programme and tree trimming campaign near HT/LT lines in all five circles of its region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that Chief Engineer Operations Nazar Muhammad Dubb issued special directions to the line staff of First Circle, Second Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle to carry out full patrolling on all 11-kV feeders immediately and identify the location and nature of defects on the lines. The line staff would also be bound to inform Chief Engineer Operations about the required necessary material for removal of faults.

The special teams constituted under annual maintenance programme would set the jumpers on 11-kV lines, PG connectors, X-arms and D-sets in addition to arranging the replacement of disc & pin insulators. These teams would also ensure trimming of trees along the lines besides correcting hotspots during night patrolling in Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar districts. These teams would also remove kites and flaxes hanging on 11-kV lines, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Circle Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh All FESCO

Recent Stories

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patie ..

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patient's death

24 minutes ago
 Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

1 hour ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

3 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.