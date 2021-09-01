FESCO striving for welfare of its employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is striving hard for the welfare of its staff by resolving their genuine problems on priority basis, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed.

He was addressing a delegation of All WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union headed by Union's General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed Khan here on Wednesday.

FESCO chief said that there was an ideal relationship between the FESCO administration and labor union which was helping to solve the problems of the staff rapidly.

He said that protection of the line staff from fatal and non-fatal accidents was top priority of FESCO adding that in this connection, FESCO was purchasing safety instruments and gadgets.

He also directed the Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) to personally monitor the T&P parade and check the safety instruments on daily basis.

He said that the FESCO administration, union and staff would have to work together to make the FESCO a profitable entity so that every employee could enjoy its fruit.

On this occasion, General Secretary Hydro Union Khurshid Ahmed Khan paid best tributes to the FESCO Chief on his labor-friendly measures and assured full cooperation of the union.

General Manager Technical Khadim Hussain Lara, DG (HR&A) Nasar Hayat Maken, Additional DG (HR) Ather Ahub Ch., Director (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Regional Chairman Hydro Union Ch Sarfraz Hundal and others were also present on this occasion.