FESCO striving hard for staff welfare: Engr. Amir

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is striving hard for the welfare of staff and solution of all problems being confronted by them, said FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Muhammad Amir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is striving hard for the welfare of staff and solution of all problems being confronted by them, said FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Muhammad Amir.

He was addressing a delegation of All WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union, which met him under the supervision of General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed Khan.

He said that there is an ideal relationship between the FESCO administration and labor union which is helping to solve the officials problem rapidly.

He further said that protection of the line staff from fatal and non-fatal accidents is top priority of FESCO, in this connection FESCO is purchasing safety instruments and gadgets worth millions of rupees.

He also directed the Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) to personally monitor the T&P parade and check the safety instruments on a daily basis.

He made it clear that the FESCO administration, union and staff would have to work together to make the FESCO a profitable entity so that every employee of FESCO could enjoy its fruit.

During his address, General Secretary All WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union Khursheed Ahmad Khan congratulated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr.

Muhammad Amir on assuming the charge of the post of Chief Executive and hoped that under his leadership the company would double its progress.

He said that Engr. Muhammad Amir has served in various positions in the company for a long time and he has always shown proof of being a worker-friendly person by his words and deeds.

Thousands of FECO employees are happy on assuming his charge as Chief Executive Officer and they expect that Muhammad Amir as Chief Executive will solve their problems on priority basis, he added.

He also assured full cooperation of the union to make FESCO a top level distribution company among all DISCOs. He demanded the finalization of the promotion cases at company and circle level. He also demanded to provide staff according to the yardstick and revision of yardstick according to the numbers of consumers.

Director General (HR) Farrukh Aftab, DG (Admin) Ather Ayub Ch, Add. DG (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Regional Chairman Hydro Union Sarfraz Hundal and a large number of union members were also present at this occasion.