FESCO Striving Hard For Welfare & Solution Of Legitimate Demands Of Staff:

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) management is striving hard for the welfare & solution of the legitimate demands of staff while utilizing the available sources.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad while addressing a delegation of WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) at the FESCO headquarters here on Friday who met him under the leadership of Regional Chairman/Central Vice President Hydro Union Chaudhry Sarfaraz Hundal.

He said that there were good and exemplary relationships between FESCO management and the union while due to lack of difference of opinion, employees' issues were resolved with utmost speed,adding that " We as a team have to intensify our efforts to make FESCO a profitable company".

Regional Chairman Hydro Workers Union Chaudhry Sarfaraz Hundal praised the Chief Executive Officer Engr Bashir Ahmed for taking labor friendly measures.

He demanded a hardship allowance equal to one month's salary to the employees on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as well as presented a 26-point agenda for solving the problems of staff which was approved by the Chief Executive FESCO.

He assured that all the employees would utilize their efforts to further improve the customer services with the goals of recovery and achieve the target of line losses.

Director General (HR) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Director (Labor & legal) Farrukh Aftab, other officers and a large number of employees were present on the occasion.

