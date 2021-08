Fesco striving hard to ensure safety of staff

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is striving hard to ensure safety of its line staff.

This was stated by Superintending Engineer First Circle Muhammad Saeed while addressing a meeting of executive engineers and sub-divisional officers on Saturday.

He said the Fesco had not only introduced safety training programmes for its officials but it also provided safety gadgets to them.

X-en Abdullah division Rana Afzal, X-en Civil Line Division Ammar Imtiaz, X-en Jhumra DivisionMalik Naeem, X-en Jaranwala Division Abrar Hussain, X-en Chiniot Division Ali Waqar Warraich,X-en Lalian Division Zeeshan Haidar and others were also present in the meeting.