FESCO Striving Hard To Facilitate Its Consumers, Employees: Malik Tahsin Awan
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 08:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahsin Awan has said that FESCO is utilizing all available resources and striving hard to provide the best facilities to its consumers and employees.
Presiding over a review meeting at the FESCO Headquarters here, he appreciated the efforts of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir and his team for ensuring continuous electricity supply to the consumers.
He said that the services of CEO FESCO are worthy of praise for reducing line losses and increasing recovery as well as providing quality services to the consumers.
He said that the FESCO Board will play its pivotal role to implement the consumer’s friendly policies devised by the FESCO administration so that FESCO can emerge as a developed company.
The Chairman said that provision of quality services along with the availability of state-of-the-art facilities to consumers is the responsibility of FESCO management.
Malik Tahsin Awan urged the FESCO officers and officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the consumers and prompt resolution of their problems so that FESCO could perform as a consumer-friendly company.
He said that any kind of lapse in providing quality services to the customers will not be tolerated and the officers and officials showing negligence will face the consequences.
He stressed the need of safety of the field staff and said that all the employees working in the field should keep the principle of safety first in order to further reduce the risks to the precious lives of the line staff during work.
He said that the Linemen should ensure the use of T&P and safety equipment during work and they should not work without “permit” and “earthing of the line”.
He stressed the need on achieving the fixed targets regarding recovery and directed that meter readers should ensure hundred percent accurate reading of meters during readings in the field.
He also directed to prepare and implement a strict action plan for immediate recovery from dead and recurring defaulters.
Later, Chairman FESCO Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan distributed certificate of appreciation to the FESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Amir in recognition of his outstanding performance.
General Manager Operation Muhammad Rafiq, Chief Engineer (CS) Madam Sadaf Naz, CE (P&D) Amir Mehboob Elahi, CE (Development) Muhammad Munawar Khan, DG (HR) Farrukh Aftab, Staff Officer to CEO Abid Rasheed, Superintending Engineers of operation circles, SO to Chairman Muhammad Talha and other officers were also present in the meeting.
