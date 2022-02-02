FESCO striving hard to provide uninterrupted power supply

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has said that FESCO is striving hard to provide uninterrupted power supply to its industrial, commercial and agriculture customers round the clock

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has said that FESCO is striving hard to provide uninterrupted power supply to its industrial, commercial and agriculture customers round the clock. The completion of 500-KV Faisalabad West Grid Station project will help to improve distribution system of the company.

In a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that 500-KV Faisalabad West Grid Station project would not only give relief to the existing 14 grid stations and transmission lines but also help FESCO to end the forced load shedding in the area. It will also help FESCO to give new electricity connection to CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) related industrial projects. This project will also play an instrumental role in overcoming the line losses and generating maximum revenue, he added.

The FESCO chief said that Jhang city, Toba Tek Singh, Khewa, Garh Maharaja, Ahmed Pur Sial, Nia Lahore, Gojra, Sammundari and Haveli Bahadar Shah were facing problems of low voltage, which would be resolved with the completion of this grid station. He said that 220-KV Toba grid station was also facing issue of low voltage while 500-KV Gatti grid station was experiencing overloading problem.

The 500-KV West Faisalabad grid station will resolve all these problems and 19000 tube wells in this area will get quality service from FESCO, he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman FESCO Board of Directors (BOD) Syed Husnain Haider and other board members have sanctioned Rs.310 million for re-conducting of 132-KV double circuit Sammundari Road to Gojra transmission.

The permission was also granted for emergency purchase of material with estimated cost of Rs.180 million for 132-KV double circuit transmission line from 500-KV Faisalabad West to Nia Lahore and Gojra.

BoD chairman said that Board of Directors was taking keen interest in the early completion of these transmission lines so that FESCO could ensure smooth power supply.

He said that completion of 500-KV Faisalabad West grid station would pave way to get 450 megawatt of electricity before the start of summer season; on the other hand, it would help FESCO to expedite the process of issuing new industrial and commercial connections in these particular areas. It will also ensure sufficient electricity supply to the industrial consumers of Gatti and Nishtabad, he added.

He said that one power transformer of 250-MVA had been energized with estimated cost of Rs.9.4 billion while 2 transformers of 750-MVA and 3 transformers of 250-MVA would also be installed to give much-needed relief to the consumers before summer season and particular during the holy month of Ramzan. He said that operation of 500-KV Faisalabad West grid station would also help FESCO to bring much-needed sustainability in its transmission system.