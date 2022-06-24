Fesco striving to provide uninterrupted power supply: chief

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has said that Fesco was striving hard to provide uninterrupted power supply, in addition to resolving consumers' complaints on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has said that Fesco was striving hard to provide uninterrupted power supply, in addition to resolving consumers' complaints on top priority basis.

He was addressing an E-katchery at Fesco Headquarters, Faisalabad here on Friday.

He said that during last week, the rains coupled with wind storm severely interrupted power supply from more than hundred feeders but field staff as well as engineers of company restored the electricity supply within shortest span of time.

He said that necessary equipments including trolley-mounted transformers were provided to all sub-divisions across the Fesco region and the field staff was directed to immediately remove electricity faults in their respective areas and beats.

Engineer Bashir Ahmad said monitoring cell at Fesco headquarters was active round the clock to receive public complaints and the consumers could approach the cell through toll free number 0800-66554 and 118 for electricity-related complaints, he added.

The Fesco chief received 96 complaints through his E-katchery which remained continue for two-hour.

Most of these complaints were related to overloading of transformers, replacement of electricity poles and electricity meters as well as issuance of new connections and low voltage.

The chief issued orders on-the-spot to redress these complaints without any delay.

Superintending engineers of all five circles also attended the E-court online.