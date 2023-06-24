Open Menu

FESCO Striving To Provide Uninterrupted Power Supply During Sizzling Summer: Engr. Bashir Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that FESCO was striving hard to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its consumers despite sizzling and scorching summer season.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that harsh weather caused overheating of electricity appliances in addition to increase consumption of electricity to manifolds. In such circumstances, the power distribution system faced tripping repeatedly due to which the consumers had to face a great deal of difficulties.

Therefore, the FESCO despite facing severe lack of staff was striving to control the situation and provide uninterrupted electricity supply to its consumers round the clock, he added.

He further said that FESCO staff was also activated in the field to redress electricity related complaints on urgent basis because increase in weather heat also caused overloading and burning of power supply transformers.

He said that the electricity consumers of independent, mixed industrial and commercial market dominated feeders were not facing any kind of load shedding across the region including Faisalabad city.

However, FESCO was observing load management of 2 hours in urban and semi urban areas whereas duration of this load management was 4 hours in rural areas. This load management was imperative to protect power distribution system by keeping supply and demand in view, he added.

He appealed the consumers to cooperate with the company and avoid from using high-voltage electricity appliances during peak hours especially from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. so that smooth power supply could be maintained during the summer.

