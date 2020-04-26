FESCO superintendent engineers transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hasan transferred Superintendent Engineer (SE) Operation Jhang Circle Khalid Nazeer and appointed as SE Operation First Circle Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, he transferred Director S&D FESCO Mazhar Naveed and appointed him as SE Operation Jhang Circle.

Both officers took over the charges of their offices and started working, said FESCO spokesman Sunday.