FESCO suspend SDO, LS

Chief Engineer FESCO, Muhammad Umar Lodhi, suspended Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and Line Superintendent (LS) on the charge of negligence, delinquency and abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer FESCO, Muhammad Umar Lodhi, suspended Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and Line Superintendent (LS) on the charge of negligence, delinquency and abuse of powers.

FESCO spokesman said that Chief Engineer FESCO received complaints against SDO Operation Civil Line Subdivision Jhang Bilal Ratar and LS-II Saqib Ejaz of Allama Iqbal Subdivision Faisalabad. He suspended both the officers and directed them to report to FESCO Headquarters.