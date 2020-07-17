UrduPoint.com
FESCO Suspends Five Officials Including 3 SDOs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

FESCO suspends five officials including 3 SDOs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer Operation FESCO Umar Lodhi suspended five FESCO employees ,including three Sub divisional Officers (SDOs), on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

FESCO spokesman said on Friday that SDO Operation of Bakkar Mandi Subdivision Adnan Masih, Line Man-II (LM) Muhammad Maqbool and Assistant Line Man (ALM) were suspended as Irfan Haidar LM-II of the same subdivision was electrocuted while working on live lines in Saifabad.

Similarly, SDO Civil Line Subdivision Shahzaib Ali was suspended as he failed to replace out-of-order transformer at Kotwali road on time. Meanwhile, SDO Joharabad Subdivision Talat Bashir was also suspended on the charge of delinquency.

FESCO Chief Enginer directed all the suspended officials to report at the office of Additional DG (CM),while adding that further action will be taken against them.

