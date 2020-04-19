FESCO takes anti COVID-19 steps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::FESCO Sammundri division for the protection of its employees here on Sunday distributed hand-sanitizers, masks and gloves in the wake of COVID-19.

FESCO Executive Engineer (Operations) Sammundri Division Rao Muhammad Zubair distributed the protection material.

He said that coronavirus had created havoc across the globe, therefore, FESCO employees should ensure use of protection material on priority basis.

He said that social distancing and preventive measures could save people from COVID-19.

Although government was taking various steps to control coronavirus yet public cooperation was imperative for this purpose.

He appealed the people especially FESCO employees to act upon advice of the government for their safety as well as protection of their beloved and dear ones.

SDO City Subdivision Altaf Kashif, SDO Rural Subdivision Shoaib Rehman Bhutto, Technical Assistant Sammundri Division Rana Abbas Ali and others were present the occasion.