FESCO team tortured after power theft detected at flour mill

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A team of Faisalabad Electric supply Company (FESCO) was tortured after it detected electricity theft at an Atta Chakki (flour mill) in Mukhtar Colony.

Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Bakkar Mandi Adnan Masih filed a complaint with Jhang Bazaar police, contending that a FESCO team conducted a raid at an Atta Chakki of one Rizwan and detected electricity theft there.

The chakki owner was stealing electricity for a long time. When the FESCO team tried to remove electricity supply meter of the power pilferer, he along with his eight accomplices attacked the FESCO staff including Line Man Siddique and severely tortured them besides creating hurdles in official work of the team.

The police registered a case against Chakki owner and his accomplices and started investigation.