Fesco: three XENs transferred

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued orders for transfer and posting of three executive engineers (XENs) on Friday.

According to a notification, XEN Operation Fesco Chiniot division Mureed Hussain has been posted as XEN M&T Jhang circle, XEN M&T Jhang circle Rao Muhammad Ali has been posted as technical officer 2nd circle and technical officer Ali Waqar Warraich has been posted XEN Operations Chiniot division.