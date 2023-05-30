UrduPoint.com

Fesco To Accelerate Recovery Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Fesco to accelerate recovery campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided to accelerate its recovery campaign against defaulters.

Addressing a conference of Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (XENs) across the region held at the Headquarters here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that strict action would be taken against defaulters for ensuring recovery of 100 per cent dues of the company.

He directed the officers to ensure installation of all pending commercial and industrial connections immediately.

He also directed Superintending Engineer Grid System Operation Rao Muhammad Ali to patrol the transmission lines and ensure wielding of braces of the towers and poles as there was no shortage of braces.

He also issued necessary directions for release of Rs190 million to five circles of the company so that they could remove hazardous points.

The engineers of five circles and officers participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Shortage Company Muhammad Ali All Million

Recent Stories

Cabinet Decision on FTA services fees effective Th ..

Cabinet Decision on FTA services fees effective Thursday

6 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General and Chancellor of Islamic Un ..

OIC Secretary-General and Chancellor of Islamic University of Technology Preside ..

24 minutes ago
 The Latest vivo V27e Smartphone Now Available for ..

The Latest vivo V27e Smartphone Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir ..

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.