Fesco to accelerate recovery campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided to accelerate its recovery campaign against defaulters.

Addressing a conference of Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (XENs) across the region held at the Headquarters here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that strict action would be taken against defaulters for ensuring recovery of 100 per cent dues of the company.

He directed the officers to ensure installation of all pending commercial and industrial connections immediately.

He also directed Superintending Engineer Grid System Operation Rao Muhammad Ali to patrol the transmission lines and ensure wielding of braces of the towers and poles as there was no shortage of braces.

He also issued necessary directions for release of Rs190 million to five circles of the company so that they could remove hazardous points.

The engineers of five circles and officers participated in the meeting.