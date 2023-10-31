FESCO to active 5 labs for meter analysis

Chairman FESCO BOD Malik Tehseen Awan said that Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) has planned to activate 5 mobile laboratories equipped with modern gadgets and software to analyse electricity supply meter on consumer’s site

During his visit to FESCO Metering & Testing Department and Project Management Unit, he said that FESCO experts would test power supply meters and issue its report on the spot.

These laboratories would help in saving their precious time by reducing its duration for meter checking and issuing its analysis results. These labs would also help in increasing meter checking rates in addition to improving its accuracy rate, he added.

On this occasion, Superintending Engineer M&T Nadeem Akbar Kahlo briefed the Chairman FESCO board about the working procedures of his department, testing of meters, data retrieval from damaged and burnt meters and results.

Later, Chairman FESCO Board Malik Tehseen Awan held a meeting with the officers of the Project Management Unit and said that the ongoing development projects in FESCO, the construction of new grids and transmission lines should be completed quickly so that the domestic, commercial and industrial users could get their fruits soon.

Chief Engineer Development Munawar Hussain, General Manager Operation Rana Muhammad Ayub, Director General HR Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Director Material Management Ahmed Ali Shah, Director Ameer Khan, PD (GSC) Muhammad Rashid, XEN Rao Zubair, Additional Director General Public Relations Tahir Mehmood Sheikh were also present.