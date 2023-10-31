Open Menu

FESCO To Active 5 Labs For Meter Analysis

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 08:02 PM

FESCO to active 5 labs for meter analysis

Chairman FESCO BOD Malik Tehseen Awan said that Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) has planned to activate 5 mobile laboratories equipped with modern gadgets and software to analyse electricity supply meter on consumer’s site

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Chairman FESCO BOD Malik Tehseen Awan said that Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) has planned to activate 5 mobile laboratories equipped with modern gadgets and software to analyse electricity supply meter on consumer’s site.

During his visit to FESCO Metering & Testing Department and Project Management Unit, he said that FESCO experts would test power supply meters and issue its report on the spot.

These laboratories would help in saving their precious time by reducing its duration for meter checking and issuing its analysis results. These labs would also help in increasing meter checking rates in addition to improving its accuracy rate, he added.

On this occasion, Superintending Engineer M&T Nadeem Akbar Kahlo briefed the Chairman FESCO board about the working procedures of his department, testing of meters, data retrieval from damaged and burnt meters and results.

Later, Chairman FESCO Board Malik Tehseen Awan held a meeting with the officers of the Project Management Unit and said that the ongoing development projects in FESCO, the construction of new grids and transmission lines should be completed quickly so that the domestic, commercial and industrial users could get their fruits soon.

Chief Engineer Development Munawar Hussain, General Manager Operation Rana Muhammad Ayub, Director General HR Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Director Material Management Ahmed Ali Shah, Director Ameer Khan, PD (GSC) Muhammad Rashid, XEN Rao Zubair, Additional Director General Public Relations Tahir Mehmood Sheikh were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Mobile Company Visit Rashid SITE From FESCO

Recent Stories

Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves ..

Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves full occupancy for its first ..

3 minutes ago
 Court acquits two accused from drugs case

Court acquits two accused from drugs case

24 minutes ago
 Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

24 minutes ago
 Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zo ..

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zone in Lakki Marwat

39 minutes ago
 USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Gove ..

Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Governance Conference

39 minutes ago
Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok L ..

Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok Lee

41 minutes ago
 Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers ..

Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers in 53 days

39 minutes ago
 Throwball Championship from Nov 14

Throwball Championship from Nov 14

39 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new ..

Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new events and activations

48 minutes ago
 SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB refere ..

SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB references

42 minutes ago
 Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan