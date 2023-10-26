FESCO to address underground electricity network complaints

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad announced on Thursday that the first modern and state-of-the-art subdivision would be established exclusively to deal with complaints about underground electricity network of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad announced on Thursday that the first modern and state-of-the-art subdivision would be established exclusively to deal with complaints about underground electricity network of Faisalabad.

He was talking to a delegation of the business community that met him in FESCO Headquarters under the leadership of President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Khurram Tariq. He said that the proposed subdivision would be equipped with the latest and automatic detection system to identify the problems of the underground network along with two competent electrical engineers and qualified and efficient staff.

He said that the staff would also be sent to Islamabad for further training and capacity building. “This division would help in resolving the issue of the underground network there and then with a quick fix solution,” he hoped.

He also promised visit to the FCCI, along with his team, once a month to personally hear complaints and address them with out any delay.

Earlier, President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq pinpointed out the problems, being faced by the business community regarding FESCO. He said that power-loom owners of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Faiz Abad and Jamil Abad, etc. were facing multiple problems and need immediate attention of the FESCO chief as thousands of workers were directly linked with the sector. He stressed the need to expeditiously provide new electricity connections as these could generate economic activity only with the provision of electricity.

He also discussed tariff structure and subsidy in addition to the specific issues identified by the exporters.

Later, FESCO Chief Engineer Bashir Ahmad thanked Dr. Khurram Tariq and Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad for visiting FESCO Headquarters and informing him about the electricity related issues.