FESCO to award "Best Lineman" certificates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to award "Best Lineman" certificates at circle level.

FESCO spokesman said on Tuesday that FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad directed the management to improve the performance of field staff and in this connection it had been decided to select best linemen from each circle and award them commendation certificates after evaluating their three-month performance.

He said the FESCO management had formulated a proforma to evaluate field performance of the linemen under tight safety measures.

Under the programme, first time 7 linemen have been selected for "Best Lineman" certificates after evaluating their performance from June to August. Among them include, Shabbir Ahmad lineman-II of First Circle, Mubeenur Rehman linman-I of Second Circle, Manzoor Hussain lineman-I of Jhang Circle, Tanveer Hussain lineman-IIof Sargodha Circle, Zawar Hussain lineman-I of Mianwali Circle, Amir Nazeer lineman-1 of PD Constructionand Muhammad Naseer fitter-I working as lineman in GSO Circle, he added.