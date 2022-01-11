FESCO to buy 135 new operational vehicles

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BoDs) has sanctioned Rs 570 million for immediate purchase of operational vehicles

The decision was made in the board meeting, chaired by Chairman FESCO Syed Husnain Haider and held at FESCO headquarters here on Tuesday.

He said that the company could also save Rs 40 million per annum from the head of fuel and maintenance. He said that as per decision, 66 trucks, 34 single cabin and 35 Shahzor loader mini trucks were being purchased on immediate basis.