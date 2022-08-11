FESCO to celebrate 75th I-Day with enthusiasm

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm.

On August 14, the day will begin with special prayers for security and development of the country after the Fajr prayers.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at FESCO headquarters at 9am, in which Chief Executive FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed, along with other officers and employees, will sing the national anthem in unison after the flag hoisting. Flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held in Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali Circles of FESCO jurisdiction.

All FESCO offices including SEs, XENs, SDOs and ROs will be illuminated and decorated with buntings.