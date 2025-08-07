FESCO to celebrate 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is set to celebrate Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with great patriotic spirit and enthusiasm.

FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that the day would commence on August 14 with special prayers after Fajr in all FESCO mosques for prosperity and security of the country. He said that the main flag-hoisting ceremony would be held at 9 a. m. in the lawn of FESCO Headquarters where FESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Aamir along with officers and employees would unfurl national flag amid sing national anthem in unison.

A cake would also be cut to commemorate the country’s independence.

He said that flag-hoisting ceremonies would also be organized at the First, Second, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh Circles where Superintending Engineers would perform ceremonial duties.

All FESCO buildings including headquarters, circle offices, executive engineer offices, SDO offices and other installations would be decorated with lights and national flags to mark the occasion, he added.