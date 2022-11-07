'FESCO to complete uplift schemes of Rs 9 bln to improve quality of service'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman board of Directors of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Muhammad Tahseen Awan said on Monday that FESCO would complete development projects of Rs 9 billion to improve the quality of its service.

Addressing a press conference at FESCO Headquarters, he said that various reforms had been introduced in FESCO which would help improve performance of its employees. He said that FESCO had set its priority to provide trouble-free service to its consumers as the consumers were most precious asset of the company.

In this connection, 'Zero Tolerance' policy was adopted in addition to utilize latest technologies to redress electricity-related complaints on top priority basis.

He said that FESCO would execute development schemes worth more than Rs 9 billion during next one year.

These schemes would help improve the power distribution system of the company as 11 new grids would be constructed in addition to completing 47 new feeders, 700 LT proposals and lying down new transmission lines of 529 kilometers length during next year.

He said that FESCO would also initiate new recruitment to overcome the dearth of manpower in the company.

In this connection, more than 4700 vacancies would be filled besides recruiting 86 officers of grade-17 during next 60 days, he added.

He said that new grid stations would be constructed at Allied Morh, Gokhowal, Kot Momin, Bhabra, Kallur Kot, Hyderabad Thall, Mankera, Cchadro, Saray Muhajir, Kattha Sangral and Jakhar which would be help issue new electricity connections to the domestic, agriculture, commercial and industrial consumers.

Similarly, capacity of power transformers would be doubled in 11 grid stations at Faisalabad, Bhalwal, Mianwali, Khewa and others parts of the region. The project would help in overcoming the issue of low voltage, he said and added all these projects would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 6 billion.

The BoD Chairman further said that FESCO would also spend Rs 1.20 billion on adding 513 new distribution transformers in the system under 'distribution of power programme' besides installing 1800 units of 11-KV capacitors which would help in decreasing line losses to a maximum extent.

He said that during first phase FESCO would also convert 16,066 agriculture and industrial connections on Automated Metering Infrastructure system with an estimated cost of Rs 368 million. However, later the project would be expanded to include all agriculture and industrial connections to resolve meter reading issues once and for all.

Malik Tahseen Awan said that 147 operational vehicles were provided to field staff and various teams were activated to remove electricity faults of electricity lines especially at hazardous points on war-footing.

He said that FESCO had also activated its customer care centers at sub-division level in addition to installing latest QR machines, whereas, the consumers would be get their complaints lodged through mobile phone on "FESCO Light" App. The FESCO helpline 118 was also available round the clock whereas the consumerscan also send their complaint through SMS on 8118, he added.