FESCO to construct grids at Thal Kadhi, Mitthia Tiwana

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced construction of 66-kV grid stations at Thak Kadhi and Mittha Tiwana in Sargodha Circle.

In this connection, FESCO has also designated sites and the grid stations will be completed within a short span of three months, said Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) FESCO Khalid Javaid.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that establishment of gird stations in Thak Kadhi and Mitha Tiwana will help in providing uninterrupted power supply to various localities and villages of this area including Garoot, Syedan, Kadhi Belt, Jamali, Bambool, Tahla Khatwan, Shah Hussain, Noor Pur Thal, Aino, Lakko, Waince, Mitha Tiwana, Bajar, Botala, etc.

These grid stations will also help in redressal of complaints regarding low voltages whereas FESCO will provide quality service to its consumers in this area too, he added.