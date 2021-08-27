Fesco to construct new buildings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided to construct new buildings of Superintending Engineer (Operation) First Circle Faisalabad and SE Operation Mianwali Circle with an estimated cost of Rs 84.

092 million.

A Fesco spokesman said Rs 41.492 million would be spent on the construction of building ofSE Operation First Circle whereas Rs 42.6 million would be spent on the buildingof SE Operation Mianwali Circle.