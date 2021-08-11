FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during Muharram activities in its region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during Muharram activities in its region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that emergency squads have been constituted at subdivision level with a direction to ensure power supply on the routes of mourning processions and Majalis.

He said that control rooms have been established at FESCO Headquarters as well as its five circles where the FESCO staff will remain available round the clock and they will also be bound for quick response in case of any emergency.

The people should contract central control room FESCO Headquarters through telephone numbers 041-9220290, 041-9220618, toll free number 0800-66554, helpline number 118, WhatsApp number 0345-1500413, Message Service 8118 and email address fesco118@gmail.com.

Similarly, the electricity consumers can also approach regional control room of first circle through telephone number 041-920076 and mobile number 0345-1502593, control room second circle through telephone number 041-9330063 and mobile number 0345-1502298, control room Jhang circle through telephone number 047-9200222 and mobile number 0345-1501051, control room Sargodha circle through telephone number 048-9232378 and mobile number 0345-1500939 and regional control room Mianwali circle through telephone number 0459-920033 and mobile phone number 0345-1502339, he added.

He further said that necessary equipment and gadgets including trolley-mounted transformers have been provided at all subdivisions while central control room will monitor the operational activities of FESCO staff and electricity service.

Leaves of entire field staff have been canceled to deal with emergent situation during Muharram,he added.