FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers on Eid holidays.

After a meeting on Saturday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed said that a special mentoring desk was established at FESCO Headquarters while various teams were activated to take prompt action for resolving electricity-related complaints during Eid days.

He said that leaves of entire field staff had been cancelled in all five circles of FESCO region while 12 officers would perform duties in three shifts in distribution control centers to monitor the load management and LT/HT breakdowns to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

He said that Chief Engineer Operations Ghulam Farooq, Chief Engineer Customer Services Rana Ayub, Director General Amir Mehboob Elahi and Superintending Engineer S&D Mian Muhammad Rafiq would supervise the entire activities during Eid days and submit its report to Chief Office on daily basis.

FESCO Chief further said that trolley mounted transformers along with other necessary gadgets and material have been provided to FESCO subdivisions so that these could be replaced immediately in case of any emergency for continuous supply of electricity during Eid holidays.

He said that special monitoring cell at FESCO Headquarters would work round the clock and the people could contact it through telephone number 041-9220618, toll free number 0800-66554 and free helpline number 118.

Similarly, complaint center of First Circle could be contacted through 041-9200767 and 0345-1502593, complaint center Second Circle through 041-9330063 and 0345-1502298, complaint center Sargodha Circle through 048-9232378 and 0345-1500939, complaint center Jhang Circle through 047-9200220 and 0345-1502018 and complaint center Mianwali Circle through 0459-920033 and 0345-1502339, he added.