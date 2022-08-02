UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 06:42 PM

FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram

Faisalabad electric Supply Company (FESCO) will ensure uninterrupted power supply to Imambargahs, mourning processions and majalis during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad electric Supply Company (FESCO) will ensure uninterrupted power supply to Imambargahs, mourning processions and majalis during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

This was stated by Chief Engineer Operations Nazar Muhammad Dub during his visit to the Muharram routes, Imambargahs including Sidhupura, Shahi Chowk and central Imambargah.

He said that Fesco would halt all types of maintenance work on main electric lines on 9th and 10 Muharram for ensuring smooth power supply.

He said that all connections and electric wires had been made in order, on Muharram routes across the region.

The leaves of staff including officers of emergency squad had been cancelled and their presence was being ensured round the clock.

Alternate transformer trollies had been made available to handle any situationwhich may arise due to faults in transformers.

Chief Engineer Ghulam Farooq and other FESCO officers accompanied him.

