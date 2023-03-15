FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Engineer Bashir Ahmed has said that FESCO distribution system has been upgraded for supply of uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers during the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Presiding over a meeting here Wednesday, he said that several projects of feeders, repair of distribution transformers and replacement of old wires had been completed with an objective to provide maximum relief to consumers during Ramadan ul Mubarak.

He said that no compromise would be made on smooth supply of electricity, adding that officer concerned would be held responsible if a complaint of unnecessary load shedding was received from any part of the region.

He said that transformer-trolleys would be kept ready at sub-divisional offices for replacement in case of any fault at Sehar, Iftar and during Taraweeh time.

He directed deployment of staff at sub-divisional complaint offices and grid stations in three shifts.