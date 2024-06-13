FESCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Eid Holidays
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has set up emergency centres across the region to ensure the uninterrupted power supply during Eidul Azha holidays while leaves of field staff had been canceled.
According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, a central control room has been set up at FESCO Headquarters under the supervision of the Chief Executive Muhammad Amir.
The staff has also been directed to perform duty 24 hours in three shifts at the complaint centers of the five operation circles of the FESCO region.
A letter containing instructions from the General Manager Operations has been circulated to all Superintending Engineers (SEs), Directors, Executive Engineers (XENs) of the FESCO Region.
In this connection, CEO FESCO Engr.
Muhammad Amir says that uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers will be ensured during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays for which all necessary measures have been adopted. The leaves of all field staff have been canceled while operation/field officers and staff have been ordered to remain on high alert at their respective stations/offices.
Additional transformer trolleys and other equipment have been issued to Sub Divisions to deal with any emergency situation.
In addition to power outages, in any kind of fault/tripping or emergency situation, the staff will be present at all times and immediately take steps to restore power supply.
He further said that FESCO is committed to ensure the continued & uninterrupted power supply to the rural as well as urban areas on this joyous occasion of Eid so that they too can celebrate the joy of Eid.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
.5 minutes ago
-
Rs. 187bln allocated as non-development budget for police5 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized to hold Shandur Polo Festival on June 28: Secy6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects arrangements in Niamoana cattle market6 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25: Rs. 400mln allocated for labour, HR development6 minutes ago
-
Rs. 7.5bln allocated for power sector's ongoing & new schemes15 minutes ago
-
Efforts to dealt with adverse effects of climate change: CM’s aide15 minutes ago
-
Pb govt announces Kisan Dost Package of Rs 64.60 bln in budget15 minutes ago
-
Tahir lauds role of EU for providing IT equipment Balochistan Assembly15 minutes ago
-
Malakand people to soon have modern healthcare facilities: Minister15 minutes ago
-
Punjab unveils people-friendly budget with major health initiatives: Salman15 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25 aims fiscal consolidation, next IMF negotiations focusing social safety net, structur ..16 minutes ago