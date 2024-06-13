FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has set up emergency centres across the region to ensure the uninterrupted power supply during Eidul Azha holidays while leaves of field staff had been canceled.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, a central control room has been set up at FESCO Headquarters under the supervision of the Chief Executive Muhammad Amir.

The staff has also been directed to perform duty 24 hours in three shifts at the complaint centers of the five operation circles of the FESCO region.

A letter containing instructions from the General Manager Operations has been circulated to all Superintending Engineers (SEs), Directors, Executive Engineers (XENs) of the FESCO Region.

In this connection, CEO FESCO Engr.

Muhammad Amir says that uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers will be ensured during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays for which all necessary measures have been adopted. The leaves of all field staff have been canceled while operation/field officers and staff have been ordered to remain on high alert at their respective stations/offices.

Additional transformer trolleys and other equipment have been issued to Sub Divisions to deal with any emergency situation.

In addition to power outages, in any kind of fault/tripping or emergency situation, the staff will be present at all times and immediately take steps to restore power supply.

He further said that FESCO is committed to ensure the continued & uninterrupted power supply to the rural as well as urban areas on this joyous occasion of Eid so that they too can celebrate the joy of Eid.